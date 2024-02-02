WORLD
Israel bombs Belgian office in Gaza after Brussels refuses to cut UNRWA aid
Belgium has decided to wait for the results of UN investigations into the possible links between some UNRWA staff and Hamas, according to Belga News Agency.
The foreign ministry said the government had evacuated the agency's staff and immediate family members two weeks ago. Photo: Twitter@carogennez / Others
February 2, 2024

Belgium has summoned the Israeli ambassador to condemn the bombing of the country's development agency in Gaza, the Belgian foreign ministry has said.

The Israeli assault has taken place after the Belgian Government announced not to suspend funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Wednesday.

Belgium has decided to wait for the results of UN investigations into the possible links between some UNRWA staff and Hamas, according to Belga News Agency.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hadja Lahbib, summoned the Israeli Ambassador to Belgium, H.E. Idit Rosenzweig-Abu, to the Foreign Affairs Cabinet. The meeting took place in the presence of the Minister of Development Cooperation, Caroline Gennez,” said the Belgian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Friday.

“On behalf of Belgium, the ministers strongly condemned the bombing and destruction of the offices of Enabel, the Belgian development agency, in Gaza,” it added.

The foreign ministry said the government had evacuated the agency's staff and immediate family members two weeks ago.

So far, the US, Germany, UK, Australia, Austria, Italy, Japan, Canada, the Netherlands, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Romania, Sweden, and Switzerland have all announced the suspension of funding for the agency over Israeli allegations that some of its staffers were involved in Palestinian resistance group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

"Belgium calls for an immediate ceasefire"

Stressing that the destruction of civilian infrastructure is absolutely unacceptable and violates international law, the ministry said: "The violence must stop. Belgium calls for an immediate ceasefire by all parties, permanent and unhindered access for humanitarian aid and the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages."

The ministry also repeated the call for resumption of the peace process and political negotiations that could lead to a two-state solution.

“Belgium will put the issue of compensation for the damaged infrastructure of projects financed by the EU and its Member States back on the agenda of a subsequent European consultation,” it also warned.

