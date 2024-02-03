Israeli right-wing activists and relatives of hostages in Gaza obstructed humanitarian aid trucks from entering the enclave Friday, according to the Israeli broadcasting authority.

“Protesters against the entry of aid into Gaza, including some family members of the hostages, closed the Nitzana crossing (in southern Israel), claiming that not a single supply truck for Hamas will pass from here,” it said.

“Aid trucks destined for Gaza cannot enter through the Nitzana crossing,” but the outlet emphasized that “79 trucks entered through the Kerem Shalom crossing” in southern Israel.

Israel decided last month to allow limited humanitarian aid to enter Gaza after they passed inspection at the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossings.​​​​​​​