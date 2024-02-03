WORLD
2 MIN READ
Far-right Israelis block Gaza-bound aid trucks, curbing humanitarian relief
Challenges persist for Gaza aid as activists and families in Israel prevent entry at crossings.
Far-right Israelis block Gaza-bound aid trucks, curbing humanitarian relief
Far right protesters and families of hostages demonstrate against the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, demanding immediate release of hostages kidnapped on the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas, in Nitzana, Israel, January 30, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
February 3, 2024

Israeli right-wing activists and relatives of hostages in Gaza obstructed humanitarian aid trucks from entering the enclave Friday, according to the Israeli broadcasting authority.

“Protesters against the entry of aid into Gaza, including some family members of the hostages, closed the Nitzana crossing (in southern Israel), claiming that not a single supply truck for Hamas will pass from here,” it said.

“Aid trucks destined for Gaza cannot enter through the Nitzana crossing,” but the outlet emphasized that “79 trucks entered through the Kerem Shalom crossing” in southern Israel.

Israel decided last month to allow limited humanitarian aid to enter Gaza after they passed inspection at the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossings.​​​​​​​

RelatedPeople dying from starvation amid the conflict in Sudan — WFP
Recommended

'Military closed'

Israeli media reported in January that the United States pressured Israel to allow more aid to pass through the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossings, which Israel closed after it began its war against Gaza on Oct. 7.

Right-wing activists and relatives of hostages have been staging protests for more than one week on roads leading to the crossings to prevent humanitarian aid from getting into Gaza.

The Israeli army declared the areas of the crossings “military closed” in the last two days to prevent demonstrators from obstructing trucks, but protesters have continued to demonstrate on roads leading to the crossings to block the passage of humanitarian trucks.

RelatedIn pictures: Israel's war separates 17,000 Gaza kids from their families
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf