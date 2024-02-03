WORLD
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Thousands rally in London for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
In solidarity with Palestinians, thousands of people in London chanted slogans calling for an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza, while criticising the British government for its support of Israel.
In pictures: Thousands rally in London for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
In solidarity with Palestinians, thousands of people gathered in front of the BBC in Portland Place and later held a march toward the Prime Minister's Office in Whitehall. / Photo: AA
February 3, 2024

Protesters have staged a massive rally in London to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza where more than 27,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.

In solidarity with Palestinians, thousands of people gathered in front of the BBC in Portland Place and later held a march toward the Prime Minister's Office in Whitehall on Saturday.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the crowd chanted slogans, calling for an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza, while criticising the British government for its support to Israel.

They also carried various signs, including "Free Palestine," "Stop the genocide," and "I'm a critic not anti-Semitic."

Some of the protesters were also seen carrying "Hands off Yemen" signs, in protest to recent strikes by the US and the UK against Houthi groups in Yemen.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Hannah, a protester, said that as pro-Palestinians, they feel like it is their "duty" to gather at protests and to represent the Palestinian people and to show them that the world is with them "even though the governments are not."

"If you look around, there is people of all ages, there is people of all ethnicities, people from all walks of life came to stand together," she said.

Recommended

"And it is our duty to support them and to show them that even though they might feel like they have been forgotten but they have not. We all with them and we have been for years," she added.

The killings of innocent people did not begin on October 7, she said.

"It began way before that," she added.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza on October 7 that killed at least 27,238 Palestinians and injured 66,452 following a surprise attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf