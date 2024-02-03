WORLD
3 MIN READ
UNSC to hold 'emergency meeting' over US strikes in Middle East
The meeting, requested by permanent member Russia, will discuss the attacks launched by Washington against Iran-backed groups it has accused of attacking US troops in the region, diplomatic sources say.
UNSC to hold 'emergency meeting' over US strikes in Middle East
The meeting will discuss the attacks launched by Washington against Iran-backed groups it has accused of attacking US troops in the region. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 3, 2024

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon on the US strikes in Iraq and Syria, which it launched in retaliation for the death of three American soldiers.

The meeting, requested by permanent member Russia, will take place at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) on Monday, diplomatic sources told AFP news agency and would discuss the attacks launched by Washington against Iran-backed groups it has accused of attacking US troops in the region.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemned the US strikes, saying America has “once again demonstrated its aggressive essence and disregard for international law.”

She accused the US of intentionally aggravating the situation in the Middle East after the attack led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and casualties among civilians.

"Washington, believing in its impunity, continues to sow destruction and chaos in the Middle East. The large t US air raid in the region since 2003, led by Joe Biden's 'act of retaliation' for the unidentified drone attack on the American base in Jordan has no justification.”

Recommended

"We strongly condemn the new blatant act of American-British aggression against sovereign states. We are seeking urgent consideration of the current situation through the UN Security Council," she said.

The US started air strikes on Friday against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria after a suicide drone attack killed three American troops in Jordan late last month.

In all, more than 85 targets were hit with more than 125 precision munitions, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

RelatedIraq summons US charge d'affaires over air strikes
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf