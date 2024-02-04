Sunday, February 4, 2024

1512GMT — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited troops at southern frontline village Robotyne, which Kiev retook from Russian forces last summer but is again under heavy attack.

"Zaporizhzhia region. Robotyne. The location of the 65th Mechanised Brigade. I spoke with the defenders, thanked them and presented state awards," Zelenskyy said on social media. "It is an honour to be here today."

During his visit, Zelenskyy also appointed Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov as Zaporizhzhia's new governor, according to a decree released by the Ukrainian presidency.

Fedorov, 35, was abducted in March 2022 by Russian soldiers as they entered his city after refusing to cooperate with Moscow. He was held in captivity before being swapped for a group of young Russian soldiers that same month.

1624 GMT — G7 eyes Russian assets as collateral to fund Ukraine

The Group of Seven and the European Union have been discussing a plan to use more than $250 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets as collateral to help fund the reconstruction of Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

0725 GMT — Russia says death toll reaches 28 in Ukraine's bakery shelling

The death toll from a strike on a bakery in the occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk has climbed to 28 people, including a child, Russian rescuers have said.

Moscow-backed forces on Saturday said Kiev had targeted a bakery that is popular on weekends, almost two years into Russia's full-scale offensive against its neighbour.

The front in eastern Ukraine has barely moved in months but battles continue to be bloody, with intensified attacks on both sides this winter.

"Search operations continue on the site of the collapsed bakery... 28 people, including a child, have died," the Russian emergency situations ministry posted on Telegram.