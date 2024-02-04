Forest fires raging in central Chile have killed at least 51 people and the death toll is likely to keep climbing, authorities said on Saturday, as emergency services battled to snuff out flames threatening urban areas.

Black smoke billowed into the sky over many parts of the Valparaiso region, home to nearly one million inhabitants in central Chile, while firefighters using helicopters and trucks struggled to quell the fires.

Rodrigo Pulgar was at home listening to news of the wildfires devastating parts of Chile when flames suddenly began rushing over his community.

"It was hell," the 61-year-old told AFP in El Olivar, what had been a peaceful, scenic area. "I tried to help my neighbour...(then) my house was starting to burn. Ash was raining down on us."

Areas around the coastal tourist city of Vina del Mar have been some of the hardest hit and rescue teams were struggling to reach all the affected areas, Chilean authorities said.

The death toll rose when five bodies were found on public roads, and information indicates "we are going to reach much higher figures" in the coming hours, said Interior Minister Carolina Toha.

"The condition of Valparaiso is the most delicate," Toha said, saying the country was facing its worst disaster since a 2010 earthquake that killed about 500.