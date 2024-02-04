WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraq declares three days of mourning for US air strikes victims
Iraqi government said at least 16 people were killed and 25 injured in the US attacks.
Iraq declares three days of mourning for US air strikes victims
In Iraq's al-Qa'im, around 350 km northwest of the capital Baghdad, cars were burned out and buildings damaged after a US air strike hit the Sikak neighbourhood. / Photo: Reuters
February 4, 2024

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al Sudani ordered three days of mourning Saturday for military personnel and civilians killed by US airstrikes, according to Iraqi news agency, INA.

“Prime Minister Al Sudani has declared a general mourning for three days across state departments and institutions as a tribute to the martyrs of our armed forces and civilians who lost their lives due to the US airstrikes on the Akashat and Qa'im areas in the western Anbar province,” said a statement from the media office of the prime minister.

“In protest against the American aggression that targeted Iraqi military and civilian sites, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the Charge d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Baghdad, David Burger,” INA quoted the agency.

Targeting Iran-backed forces

Recommended

The US began to carry out air strikes on Friday against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)-Quds Force and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria after a suicide drone attack killed three American troops in Jordan.

The strikes were conducted with numerous aircraft, including long-range bombers that launched from the US, Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement. In all, more than 85 targets were hit with more than 125 precision munitions.

The Iraqi government said at least 16 people were killed and 25 injured in the US attacks.

RelatedIraq summons US charge d'affaires over air strikes
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf