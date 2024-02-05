Monday, February 5, 2024

1240GMT — Russian shelling of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has killed four people and injured one other person, a local official said.

Since being recaptured by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson has faced near-continuous Russian bombardment.

"As of this hour, there are four dead and one wounded," said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration.

Among the dead were two men aged 45 and 50 who were in a car, a woman on the street, and a 60-year-old man in the city centre, he said.

1228 GMT — Putin will visit Türkiye soon to discuss new Black Sea grain export ideas for Ukraine, minister says

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Türkiye soon, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

It would be Putin’s first trip to a NATO country since Russia's full-scale attack on Ukraine two years ago.

Fidan told the A Haber private TV channel that Putin's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will focus on a new way to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

He did not mention a date for the visit, but Turkish media has reported that Putin will come on February 12.

1037 GMT — Georgia seized Russia-bound cargo of explosives sent from Ukraine

Georgia's State Security Service has seized a clandestine shipment of explosives bound for the Russian city of Voronezh from the Ukrainian port of Odessa.

In a statement, it said that the explosive cargo arrived in Georgia in a Ukrainian-owned minivan and was to be transported to Voronezh, a Russian city about 180 kilometres (110 miles) from the Ukrainian frontier. It did not say what for.

1020 GMT — Kremlin warns West against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine

The Kremlin has warned the West that any attempt to use frozen Russian assets as collateral to raise funds for Ukraine would be illegal and lead to years of litigation because Moscow would challenge any such action.

The Financial Times reported that the G7 had drawn up plans to use frozen Russian assets as collateral for debt sold to help Ukraine. Bloomberg also reported on the plan.

"We do not yet know how much these publications correspond to reality. Are there really such plans? It is important to wait for official statements on this matter," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We know that even the most serious publications now, unfortunately, consciously or not, make a lot of mistakes."

0848 GMT —There's need for 'reset' in Ukraine leadership: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared the need for a "reset" in the country's leadership, thus increasing speculation over the sacking of Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"If we want to win we all have to push in the same direction, convinced of victory, we cannot be discouraged, and drop our arms, we have to have the right positive energy that's why I'm talking about reset, about replacement," Zelenskyy told Italian state broadcaster RAI in an interview aired on Sunday.

While saying "reset," he refers to a "turnover" of a number of state officials and is not focused on a single entity such as the military.

"I have something serious in mind, which is not about a single person, but about the direction of the leadership of the country," he added.