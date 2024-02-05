WORLD
3 MIN READ
Terrorist attack on Pakistan police station kills at least 10 officers
The assault occurred just days before Pakistan is set to vote in a general election, which has already witnessed numerous attacks on candidates and party supporters.
Terrorist attack on Pakistan police station kills at least 10 officers
For years, the border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been hotspots for attacks by the Pakistani Taliban, Daesh and other militant groups targeting government and security installations, as well as civilians. / Photo: AP Archive
February 5, 2024

Dozens of militants have attacked a police station in northern Pakistan, killing at least 10 officers, a senior commander said.

The assault early Monday comes just days before Pakistan votes in a general election that has already seen dozens of attacks on candidates and party supporters.

"More than 30 terrorists launched an attack from three directions. There was an exchange of fire for over two-and-a-half hours," Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said.

He said 10 officers were killed and four wounded in the attack on Chaudhwan police station in Dera Ismail Khan district.

The border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have for years seen Pakistani Taliban, Daesh and other groups attacking government and security targets, as well as targeting civilians.

The Pakistani Taliban is also known as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

RelatedNine soldiers killed in terrorist attack on Pakistan military facility
Recommended

Gandapur said the attackers briefly seized control of the police station during the assault.

At least 24 militants were killed last week when ethnic Baloch separatists launched raids on a compound of government facilities in a remote part of Pakistan's southwest, the military said.

Four security personnel and two civilians were killed during the attack and subsequent search operations.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a banned Baloch separatist group, claimed responsibility for that attack in a statement on social media.

Pakistan's election commission last week said polls would go ahead as planned on Thursday, February 8, after it held an urgent meeting with security officials following a spate of violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Thousands of security personnel will be deployed across the country to provide safety to voters.

RelatedSeveral Pakistani police killed by gunfire at rally of banned group
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf