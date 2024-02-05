The United States is on an "unsustainable" path with regard to its national debt and it is time to address the issue, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said in an interview.

The US national debt currently stands at more than $34 trillion, according to the US Treasury.

"In the long run, the US is on an unsustainable fiscal path. The US federal government's on an unsustainable fiscal path. And that just means that the debt is growing faster than the economy," Powell told CBS' "60 Minutes" news programme aired Sunday.

"It's probably time, or past time, to get back to an adult conversation among elected officials about getting the federal government back on a sustainable fiscal path," he said in the interview, which was recorded on Thursday.

"I do think it's pretty widely understood that it's time for us to get back to putting a priority on fiscal sustainability. And sooner's better than later."

Last week, the Fed voted to leave interest rates unchanged for the fourth straight meeting, and while it said at the time that "risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are moving into better balance," it also hinted that rate cuts were not imminent.

In the CBS interview, Powell reiterated that stance, saying it was unlikely that a rate cut would come at the next meeting of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in March.