Abdullah Salah, 12, a displaced Palestinian child in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, grapples with the hardships of life: hunger, thirst and hygiene deficiency.

At an age when Abdullah Salah should be enjoying his childhood, he finds himself compelled to secure food for his family.

Salah sits with a group of his friends in front of the shelter centre, cooking lentil soup inside a medium-sized pot usually insufficient for 10 people, but he will distribute it among 20 members of his family.

For over two hours, Salah has been cooking this soup, which has not yet been fully cooked because he is using tree leaves to ignite the fire.

This scanty soup barely satisfies the hunger of his family, given the absence of any other type of food, he added. So he wakes up early every morning to clean the tent and then immediately sets out to search for food to cook.

Famine is striking the residents of war-torn Gaza City due to the depletion of basic food supplies from four months of intensified Israeli attacks and blockade.

Lack of essential supplies

The UN had warned that 2.3 million people in the enclave are at risk of famine.

In mid-November, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said all Gaza residents suffer from "food insecurity" due to the Israeli blockade since October 7.

Recently, residents of Gaza and the northern areas used animal fodder as a substitute for flour.

"There is no firewood, logs, gas, food, flour, there is nothing here," Salah lamented.

The child also said drinking water is usually unavailable, forcing him and his family to travel long distances to obtain water.

"We carry bottles filled with water for long distances until we reach our tent at the shelter centre," he added.