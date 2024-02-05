Senegalese lawmakers have voted to delay a presidential election due to take place this month until December 15, according to an AFP news agency journalist at the scene.

The president of the National Assembly announced that lawmakers had passed the measure on Monday after several opposition deputies were forcibly removed from the chamber by police.

Senegalese lawmakers have gotten physical as they debated the unprecedented move to delay this month's presidential election, which also sparked clashes outside parliament and prompted international concern.

The mood in the parliament chamber was close to boiling point by early afternoon, with some deputies shoving and pushing one another, leading to a temporary recess.

Outside, security forces earlier used tear gas to disperse small groups of opposition protesters, with demonstrators chanting and criticising the country's president.

The atmosphere in Senegal — often viewed as a bastion of stability in coup-hit West Africa — has been tense since Saturday when Sall announced a delay to the February 25 vote, just hours before campaigning was officially set to begin.

"Let's not be an assembly of shame. Let's make sure that when we leave here, we can look at our children with pride and say that we were the last wall, the last bulwark," said opposition MP Abass Fall during the debate.

Lawmakers are debating a proposal for a delay of six months, or up to a year, until February 2025, according to the text distributed at the meeting.

Adopted a day earlier by a preparatory committee, the text is supported by MPs from Sall's party. But it needs the support of three-fifths of the 165 deputies to pass.

"President Macky Sall said he would serve two terms. He has kept his word," said another MP, Moussa Diakhate, chairman of the pro-government law committee.

Violence has previously broken out in Senegal over fears Sall would try to extend his tenure beyond the end of his second term, and he has previously insisted he would not. The vote was expected later in the day on Monday.

The US said it was deeply concerned about the developments in Senegal.

"We urge all participants in Senegal's political process to engage peacefully in the important effort to hold free, fair and timely elections," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said.

'Constitutional coup'

The sporadic clashes outside parliament were a rare sight in the normally calm area of downtown Dakar, where police and security forces backed up by heavy vehicles were mobilised to protect parliament.

Demonstrator Malick Diouf, 37, said he had no preferred candidate and did not even have a voting card, but felt it crucial to come and protest.

"The main thing for me is to say 'no' to this political agenda, this coup de force to try to stay in power," he told the AFP news agency.