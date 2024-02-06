Yemen's internationally recognised presidential council sacked the prime minister in an unexpected move that comes at a time when a US-led coalition has been striking targets of the government's rivals, the Iran-backed Houthis.

A decree from the council appointed Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak the new prime minister. Bin Mubarak replaced Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, who was Yemen's premier since 2018.

The council didn't give a reason behind the reshuffle.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened months later and has been battling the Houthis since 2015 to try and restore the internationally recognised government to power.