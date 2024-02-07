Tucker Carlson, a firebrand American talk show host, has said he was in Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The announcement on Tuesday makes Carlson the first American media personality to land a formal interview with Putin since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.

Carlson, known for conservative opinions that have garnered a vast right-wing following, did not specify when the interview would be broadcast but mentioned that it would be free to watch on his personal website.

"We're here to interview the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. We'll be doing that soon," Carlson said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"There are risks to conducting an interview like this, obviously. So, we've thought about it carefully over many months."

After being ousted last April from a primetime hosting slot on the influential right-wing network Fox News, Carlson launched a show on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform.

Carlson said Musk had "promised not to suppress or block" his Putin interview when it was eventually posted on X.

The trip and growing rumours that Carlson was set to meet with the Kremlin leader have already drawn strong rebukes from liberal American media commentators.

In his video, Carlson justified his visit to the Russian capital in what he called a self-financed trip to conduct the interview.

"We're in journalism. Our duty is to inform people. Two years into a war [with Ukraine] that is reshaping the entire world, most Americans are not informed," Carlson said.

"They have no real idea what is happening in this region. Here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. But they should know. They're paying for much of it."