Azerbaijan votes in presidential election
About 800 foreign and 90,000 local observers from international organisations and countries are monitoring the elections.
A voter casts a ballot at a polling station during presidential election in Baku, Azerbaijan, February 7, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
February 7, 2024

The vote at the presidential election started in Azerbaijan, for the first time taking place on the territories that were occupied by Armenia for more than 30 years.

More than 6,500 polling stations, including abroad, opened at 8 am local time (0400GMT) on Wednesday, and the voting will continue till 7 pm local time (1500GMT).

About 800 foreign and 90,000 local observers from international organisations and countries are monitoring the elections, as well as the local press and about 200 foreign journalists.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members voted at polling station No. 14 in the city of Khankendi.

Seven candidates have been registered to participate in the presidential election, including the current head of state Ilham Aliyev.

Aliyev was nominated by the Yeni Azerbaijan Party (EPA).

Six other candidates are Chairman of the National Front Party Razi Nurullayev, head of the Great Creation Party Fazil Mustafa, chairman of the Great Azerbaijan Party Elshad Musayev, head of the People's Front of All Azerbaijan party Gudrat Hasanguliyev, and independent candidates Zahid Oruch and Fuad Aliyev.

The last presidential election in Azerbaijan, which is held every seven years, was held on April 11, 2018. Through a decree signed by Aliyev, the presidential elections, which were scheduled for October 2025, were moved forward.

Polling stations have also opened in the areas liberated by Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation in 2020-2023. So, for the first time in 30 years, presidential elections are being held throughout the entire territory of Azerbaijan.

More than 22,000 voters will vote in the city of Shusha, the "pearl" of Karabakh, in Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, Agder, Aghdam, Jabrail, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin, and Kelbajar.

SOURCE:AA
