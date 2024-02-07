Nearly 3,000 residential units have been burnt out by the Israeli army in Gaza since October 7, the government media office has said.

“These houses were set on fire upon clear and direct instructions from army commanders to render these housing units uninhabitable,” it added in a statement on Wednesday.

It called on the international community to hold Israel accountable “for these ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people.”

Last week, Israeli media outlet Haaretz reported that army commanders had ordered soldiers to burn houses in Gaza “without legal approval.”