Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is willing to meet farmers who continue protesting across Greece.

"The prime minister, obviously, as we have said many times before, is willing to meet them on Monday. We are now waiting to see who he will be meeting and who the people he is meeting with represent,” government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said at a news conference on Thursday.

But he said a condition for continuing dialogue with farmers is that the roads remain open.

Marinakis added that the government seeks to have talks with farmers in a good atmosphere.

Farmers continued their mobilisation by symbolically blocking roads in the northern region of Central Macedonia, as reported by local media.