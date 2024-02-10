WORLD
Clues on long Covid: new study reveals more about the elusive disease
Part of the body's immune system called the complement system, which normally fights off infection by killing infected cells, remains active in people with long Covid, continuing to attack healthy targets.
Long Covid is the name given to a wide variety of symptoms still being suffered by people weeks and months after they first contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus. / Photo: AP Archive
February 10, 2024

Tens of millions of people across the world are thought to suffer from long Covid, but four years after the pandemic was declared this elusive condition still cannot be tested for — let alone treated.

However, research could be finally starting to find early clues on the trail of long Covid, raising hopes of future breakthroughs that may also illuminate other stubbornly ambiguous chronic syndromes.

Long Covid is the name given to a wide variety of symptoms still being suffered by people weeks and months after they first contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The most common are fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle pain and brain fog.

One notable study released last month showed there were significant differences in the proteins of the blood of more than 110 long Covid patients.

Onur Boyman, a Swiss researcher and senior author of the Science study, said on Saturday he believes this is a "central puzzle piece" in what keeps Covid raging for so long in the bodies of some people.

Part of the body's immune system called the complement system, which normally fights off infection by killing infected cells, remains active in people with long Covid, continuing to attack healthy targets and causing tissue damage, the researchers said.

Boyman said that when people recovered from long Covid, their complement system also improved, suggesting a strong link between the two.

"It shows that long Covid is a disease and you can actually measure it," Boyman said, adding the team hopes this could lead to a future test.

'Every aspect of my life'

Lucia, a US-based long Covid sufferer who preferred not to give her last name, said that "studies like these bring us a lot closer to understanding" the condition.

She pointed to another recent paper that found damage and fewer mitochondria in the muscles of long Covid patients, which could indicate why many patients become exhausted after even a small amount of exercise.

When she first caught Covid in March 2020, Lucia said she could not have imagined how the condition would "affect every aspect of my life — including socially and financially".

Lucia, a member of the Patient-Led Research Collaborative, emphasised that people with long Covid do not only have to deal with their many health issues. They also have "to contend with disbelief or dismissal from the medical community or from within their social circles".

The importance of supporting patients was highlighted by a BMJ study this week, which found that group rehab improved the quality of life of long Covid patients.

Ziyad Al-Aly, a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St Louis, said long Covid has been so elusive because it is a "multi-system disease".

"Our minds are trained to think about diseases based on organ systems" such as heart or lung disease, he said.

But understanding the mechanisms behind long Covid could more broadly answer "why and how acute infections cause chronic disease", he said.

SOURCE:AFP
