WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egypt threatens to suspend Camp David Accords over Israel's Rafah incursion
Egypt has heavily fortified its border with Gaza, however it fears a mass influx of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees who may never be allowed to return.
Egypt threatens to suspend Camp David Accords over Israel's Rafah incursion
Over half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million have fled to Rafah to escape fighting in other areas. / Photo: AFP archive
February 11, 2024

Egypt has threatened to suspend its peace treaty with Israel if Israeli troops are sent into the densely populated Gaza border town of Rafah, and says fighting there could force the closure of the territory's main aid supply route, two Egyptian officials have said.

The threat to suspend the Camp David Accords, came on Sunday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said sending troops into Rafah was necessary to "win" the four-month-old war against the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Over half of Gaza's population of 2.3 million have fled to Rafah to escape Israeli invasion in other areas, and are packed into sprawling tent camps and UN-run shelters near the border.

Egypt fears a mass influx of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees who may never be allowed to return.

A ground invasion in Rafah could cut off one of the only avenues for delivering Gaza's badly needed food and medical supplies.

RelatedLive blog: Hamas warns Israel's Rafah offensive torpedoes hostage talks

Camp David Accords

Recommended

"An Israeli offensive on Rafah would lead to an unspeakable humanitarian catastrophe and grave tensions with Egypt,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote on X.

Israel and Egypt had fought five wars before signing the Camp David Accords, a landmark peace treaty brokered by then-US President Jimmy Carter in the late 1970s. The treaty includes several provisions governing the deployment of forces on both sides of the border.

Egypt has heavily fortified its border with Gaza, carving out a 5-kilometer buffer zone and erecting concrete walls above and below ground. It has denied Israeli allegations that Hamas still operates smuggling tunnels beneath the border, saying Egyptian forces have full control on their side.

But Egyptian officials fear that if the border is breached, the military would be unable to stop a tide of people fleeing into the Sinai Peninsula.

The United Nations says Rafah, which is normally home to less than 300,000 people, now hosts 1.4M more who fled fighting elsewhere and is “severely overcrowded.”

RelatedMediators warn of 'disaster' as Israel's Rafah invasion nears
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions