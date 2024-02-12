Monday, 12 February, 2024

1746 GMT — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza will be the central focus of his visits this week to both the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

"We will pay visits this week to the UAE and Egypt. The escalating Israeli attacks on Gaza will undoubtedly top the agenda in both countries," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan also accused Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu government of imitating Hitler and crossing the line in new ways every day in "its brutal policy of massacres since Oct. 7," when the recent conflict in Gaza began.

1911 GMT — Israel's offensive on Rafah city violates world court order on Gaza: Pakistan

Strongly condemning Israel's assault on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, Pakistan said Monday that Tel Aviv was in violation of measures ordered by the UN's top court last month.

"It will further aggravate the humanitarian disaster witnessed in Gaza over the last 4 months and jeopardize the ongoing efforts for a potential ceasefire," the Foreign Ministry in a statement from the capital Islamabad.

Urging the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take "urgent measures to bring an immediate end to Israeli aggression and its incessant crimes against humanity," Islamabad said the offensive in Rafah violates provisional measures that the International Court of Justice ordered last month to protect people in Gaza from genocide.

1846 GMT — US supports 'extended humanitarian pause' in Gaza: White House

The White House pressed Israel to work toward a pause in the Gaza conflict to win freedom for more hostages held by Hamas and rapidly increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, told reporters that some progress had been made in negotiations toward a humanitarian pause but that more work remained to be done.

"We continue to support an extended humanitarian pause," Kirby said.

He spoke a day after US President Joe Biden spoke by phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him a military operation in Rafah "should not proceed" without a plan to protect civilians there.

1659 GMT — ICC voices deep concern about Israeli offensive in Rafah

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has voiced deep concern about a possible Israeli ground offensive into Rafah in Gaza, warning that anyone breaching international law would be held accountable.

Karim Khan said in a statement published on X, formerly Twitter, that his office's investigation into events in Gaza is "being taken forward as a matter of the utmost urgency".

"I am deeply concerned by the reported bombardment and potential ground incursion by Israeli forces in Rafah," he said.

1659 GMT — Three Israeli hostages killed in Israeli air strikes: Hamas

Hamas' armed wing has said that three of eight Israeli hostages who were seriously injured following Israeli air strikes had died from their wounds.

"We will postpone the announcement of the names and pictures of the dead for the coming days until the fate of the remaining wounded becomes clear," the Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

1602 GMT — Gaza destruction, bloodshed 'unprecedented': Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has said that civilian bloodshed and destruction from an Israeli military offensive in Gaza were “unprecedented.”

"We cannot accept further loss of civilian lives in Gaza," Shoukry said during a press conference with his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon in the capital Ljubljana.

"The situation in Gaza is worsening and constitutes a violation of international law," Shoukry said. "We reject, by all means, the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza," he stressed.

1514 GMT — EU's Borrell urges Israel allies to stop sending weapons

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has urged allies of Israel - primarily the United States - to stop sending it weapons as "too many people" are being killed in Gaza.

Pointing to US President Joe Biden's comment last week that Israel's military action was "over the top", Borrell said: "Well, if you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms in order to prevent so many people have been killed."

"Is (it) not logical?" he asked, in a Brussels news conference alongside Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN's agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA whom Israel is pressuring to resign.

"How many times have you heard the most prominent leaders and foreign ministers around the world saying too many people are being killed?" Borrell asked.

1551GMT —Israeli assault on Rafah a 'terrifying' prospect: UN

The UN human rights chief has said the prospect of a full Israeli incursion into Rafah in southern Gaza was "terrifying", saying it was "wholly imaginable what would lie ahead".

"A potential full-fledged military incursion into Rafah - where some 1.5 million Palestinians are packed against the Egyptian border with nowhere further to flee - is terrifying, given the prospect that an extremely high number of civilians, again mostly children and women, will likely be killed and injured," Turk said in a statement.

1435 GMT — Amnesty unveils evidence of Israeli war crimes in Rafah

Amnesty International UK has unveiled evidence of deadly "unlawful attacks" perpetrated by Israeli forces in the city of Rafah, Gaza, alleging war crimes by Israel and egregious violations of international humanitarian law during military operations in the region.

The report explores a reality where it says entire families are obliterated with impunity, casting a grim shadow over Gaza's supposed "safest" areas.

The Amnesty International investigation scrutinised four separate Israeli attacks in Rafah, where civilians, including children and the elderly, were said to bear the brunt of relentless violence.

Read the full report here.

1431 GMT — Israel bans entry of UN special rapporteur for Palestinians

Israel has banned the entry of UN Special Rapporteur for Palestinians Francesca Albanese.

"The era of Jews being silent is over," Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel said in a joint statement.

"If the UN wants to return to being a relevant body, its leaders must publicly disavow the anti-Semitic words of the 'Special Envoy' – and fire her permanently," they said .

Israeli officials accuse the UN rapporteur of justifying an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas after writing a post on X.

"The 'greatest anti-Semitic massacre of our century'? No, Mr. Emmanuel Macron. The victims of 7/10 were not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel's oppression. France & the international community did nothing to prevent it. My respects to the victims," she wrote in response to a Le Monde post reporting on French President Emmanuel Macron honoring Israelis killed in the Hamas attack.

1354 GMT — More journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, bringing toll to 126 since Oct. 7

Two more Palestinian journalists were killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza, pushing up the death toll to 126 since Oct. 7, the government media office has said.

The office identified the two reporters as Alaa Hassan Al Hams and Angham Ahmed Adwan of the local SND News Agency and Libya’s February channel, respectively.

The two journalists were killed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah and Jabalia cities, the media office said, without providing any further details.

1334 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis claim to attack US ship in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis have claimed to have attacked a US ship in the Red Sea.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said the Star Iris ship was targeted with “appropriate naval missiles," resulting in direct hits.

The operation "stands as a victory for the just cause of the Palestinian people and as a response to the US-British aggression against our country," he added in a statement.

1247 GMT — 7 Palestinians killed by Israeli sniper fire at Gaza hospital

At least seven people were killed and 14 others injured by Israeli sniper fire inside a hospital in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza, according to the Health Ministry.

"Israeli snipers are encircling the Nasser Medical Complex and shooting at any moving object inside," ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra said in a statement.

1218 GMT — UK urges Israel 'to stop and think seriously' before further Gaza action

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has urged Israel to "stop" its latest military action in war-torn Gaza's Rafah, after deadly overnight bombing and fears of a looming ground incursion.

"We are very concerned about the situation and we want Israel to stop and think seriously before it takes any further action," Cameron told reporters during a visit to Scotland.

1144 GMT — 'Irreversible' progress to Palestinian state needed: UAE

The United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the United Nations has said that there must be an "irreversible progression" towards a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict for a regional commitment to the reconstruction of Gaza.

"We cannot keep refunding and then see everything that we have built destroyed," she said at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

"There must be an irreversible progression to the two-state solution for regional partners to be on board with the reconstruction part... and that has to be something that has international guardrails and benchmarks and it has to have the support of the United States amongst other key actors," she said.

1117 GMT — Palestine slams Israeli premier's 'deceptive' talk about Rafah safe corridor

The Palestinian presidency has slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about a safe corridor for citizens in Rafah, calling them a "deception to the world" aimed at endorsing forced displacement outside of Gaza.

"The US should not adhere to Israeli policy, especially as the region has reached a crossroads, and the continuous war against the Palestinian people will expand the confrontation regionally," Palestine's news agency Wafa quotes Palestinian presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh as saying.

"The massacres inflicted on our people in the Gaza Strip must be stopped, especially if the occupying army launches a ground attack on the densely populated city of Rafah," he added.

1115 GMT — Israeli ground attack on Rafah would be 'catastrophic': Doctors Without Borders

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has warned that an Israel ground attack on Rafah in southern Gaza would be "catastrophic."

"Israel’s declared ground offensive on Rafah would be catastrophic and must not proceed. As aerial bombardment of the area continues, more than a million people, many living in tents and makeshift shelters, now face a dramatic escalation in this ongoing massacre," MSF Director General Meinie Nicolai said in a statement.

"Nowhere in Gaza is safe, and repeated forced displacements have pushed people to Rafah, where they are trapped in a tiny patch of land and have no options."

"All of this has taken place in full view of world leaders. It has now become near impossible to work in Gaza, all our attempts to provide lifesaving care to Palestinians have been diminished by Israel's conduct of hostilities," she added.

1107 GMT — Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad discuss Gaza developments in Lebanon

Lebanese group Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad have discussed the developments in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

A meeting between Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad Al Nakhalah reviewed the situation in the Palestinian territories, Lebanon's National News Agency reported without specifying the date of the meeting.

Both parties also discussed the assistance provided by the "Axis of Resistance" in Gaza, southern Lebanon, and Yemen, the agency said.

1106 GMT — Freeing two prisoners from Rafah not victory for Israel: Hostage relative

The Israeli army's claims of freeing two Israeli hostages from Rafah are not considered a victory to Tel Aviv, said a relative of one of the prisoners that the military claimed to have rescued.

"The fact that we are happy today does not mean that we are victorious," Eidan Piarno, the son-in-law of the freed Louis Har, 70, told Israeli Radio 103-FM.

"There are still 134 hostages, with unknown fate. The struggle must continue to bring them back home," he added.

1103 GMT — Türkiye ‘extremely concerned’ over Israel’s attacks on Rafah

Türkiye is "extremely concerned" over Israel’s accelerating attacks on Rafah after causing destruction and massacres in Gaza, the Foreign Ministry has said.

"We are extremely concerned by Israel's escalating attacks on the southern city of Rafah following the destruction and massacres it has already inflicted on Gaza," the ministry said in a statement.

"We consider this operation as part of a plan to expel the people of Gaza from their own land," it added. "We call on the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, to take the necessary steps to stop Israel," the statement concluded.