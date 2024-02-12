US Vice President Kamala Harris has said she was ready to serve as leader, as voter concerns mount about President Joe Biden's age in an election year.

"I am ready to serve. There's no question about that," Harris said in a Wall Street Journal interview published on Monday, when asked whether voters' concerns about Biden's age meant she must convince them of her credentials.

The 59-year-old Harris has faced growing scrutiny about her own abilities as the first in line to the presidency should Democrat Biden, 81, be incapacitated or stand down.

Everyone who sees her on the job "walks away fully aware of my capacity to lead," said Harris, the first Black, South Asian and female vice president in US history.

The interview was carried out two days before a stinging special counsel report portrayed Biden as elderly and forgetful.

'Elderly man with a poor memory'