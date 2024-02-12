The diplomatic tensions between Egypt and Israel escalated following controversial remarks made by an Israeli minister implicating Egypt in the events of October 7.

Egypt's foreign ministry on Monday condemned as "disgraceful" and "irresponsible" comments by Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich who claimed Cairo has "considerable responsibility" for Hamas's October 7 attack.

Smotrich said during a meeting of his Religious Zionism party that "the Egyptians bear considerable responsibility for October 7", according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Israel's attempt to widen the conflict

As the discourse intensifies, fueled by fears of an expanding conflict, Israel's attempts to widen the scope of the confrontation have heightened concerns over the region's stability.

This latest development underscores the delicate balance of power and the complexities of geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.

Smotrich claimed that "much of Hamas's armaments pass through Egypt", which shares a border with Gaza and has been a key mediator in efforts to end the fighting.