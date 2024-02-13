A court in Dhaka has ruled that Bangladesh's sole Nobel laureate, Muhammad Yunus, must pay $4.5 million in outstanding taxes to the country's National Board of Revenue (NBR).

This comes after the court rejected a petition filed by officials of Grameen Telecom Trust, founded by the economist, which sought an order for depositing only 25 percent of the amount.

The verdict follows Yunus's recent conviction for violating Bangladesh's labour laws in a case his supporters say was politically motivated.

Earlier this month, the High Court also barred him from leaving the country without prior permission.

The tax case stems from 2020, when the NBR demanded around $25 million in income tax from Grameen Telecom Trust for the period 2011-2013. The Trust argued financial hardship and sought a waiver, but both requests were denied.

Reports then emerged suggesting the Trust had significant funds, leading the NBR to request access. In response, the Trust challenged the legality of the demand in the High Court, which ultimately ruled against them.