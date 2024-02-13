WORLD
2 MIN READ
China urges Israel to stop military offensive over attacks on Rafah
China's call on Israel comes amid the rise of concerns over planned Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, home to over 1 million displaced Palestinians.
China urges Israel to stop military offensive over attacks on Rafah
Palestinians mourn their relatives from the Al Kahwaji family killed in the Israeli bombing of Gaza in Deir al Balah on Monday, February 12, 2024. / Photo: AP
February 13, 2024

China has asked Israel to put a stop to its military operations as attacks on the southern Gaza city of Rafah claimed dozens of lives in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Beijing "calls on Israel to stop all military operations as soon as possible, do everything possible to avoid casualties among innocent civilians and prevent the devastating humanitarian disaster in Rafah from worsening," said a Foreign Ministry statement on Tuesday.

It added that China "opposes and condemns" actions that harm civilians and violates international law.

Israel has announced plans to launch a ground invasion in Rafah, home to more than 1 million people seeking refuge from the war, to defeat what it says are the remaining "Hamas battalions."

RelatedAmnesty UK report unveils possible Israeli war crimes in Gaza's Rafah
Recommended

The planned offensive has triggered concerns of a humanitarian catastrophe in Rafah.

Palestinians have sought refuge in the city as Israel pounded the rest of the enclave since October 7. The Israeli bombardment has killed more than 28,000 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 percent of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which said in an interim ruling that South Africa's claims in a case filed in December were plausible.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions