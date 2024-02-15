The United States is investigating a series of Israeli air strikes in Gaza that killed numerous Palestinian civilians.

The State Department's inquiry adds pressure on US President Joe Biden to balance its support for Israel with mounting concerns about civilian casualties and potential misuse of US-supplied weapons.

The probe, revealed by The Wall Street Journal, focuses on whether Israel violated arms transfer agreements, with white phosphorus use a particular concern.

This comes as calls for sanctions and aid restrictions on Israel intensify in Congress, particularly among President Biden's own progressive base.

The investigation coincides with efforts to secure Hamas hostage releases and end the Israeli war.

Israel, despite US warnings, contemplates invading Gaza's southern Rafah city, raising fears of civilian endangerment.

One specific incident under observation by the US is an October air strike on the Jabalia refugee camp near Gaza City, killing over 125 people. US officials suspect a US-provided 2,000-pound bomb was used. The UN Human Rights Office also raised concerns it could be a war crime.

Progressives and some lawmakers urge revisiting the $3.5 billion annual aid, but without success so far.

Israel has killed over 28,000 Palestinians in Gaza — mostly women and children — and wounded 68,291 others while Tel Aviv threatens to invade Rafah, the last pocket with over 1.4 million Palestinians.