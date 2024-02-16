TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Foreign Minister, EU foreign policy chief discuss ties, Gaza
Hakan Fidan underlines that there should be no distinction between Türkiye and other EU candidate countries.
Turkish Foreign Minister, EU foreign policy chief discuss ties, Gaza
Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987, and its accession talks began in 2005. / Photo: AA Archive
February 16, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have discussed Türkiye-EU relations and regional issues during a meeting on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference.

During the meeting on Friday, the politicians also touched upon the Gaza issue, expressing concerns about internal disagreements within the EU hindering support for Palestinians and the absence of mechanisms against Israel.

Regarding the Syrian conflict, Fidan and Borrell highlighted the importance of the Syrian regime's involvement in the political process.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan also underlined that there should be no distinction between Türkiye and other candidate countries when it comes to EU accession.

An official candidate for joining the bloc, Türkiye applied for EU membership in 1987, and its accession talks began in 2005.

RelatedEU needs to engage more with Türkiye, says foreign policy chief
Recommended

Fidan meets Moldovan counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan also met with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, as part of his visit to Germany for the Security Conference.

During the meeting, Fidan highlighted Ankara’s support for Moldova's territorial integrity.

The two ministers explored prospects for future high-level visits and discussed Türkiye's contributions to Gagauzia.

Additionally, they delved into cooperation opportunities in economic relations, energy, education, and the defence industry.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan