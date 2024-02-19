Sixty-four bloodied bodies have been found along a stretch of road in Papua New Guinea's remote highlands, police said, a gruesome escalation of long-running violence between local warring tribes.

The victims were believed to be tribal fighters who were ambushed by a rival group in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred near the town of Wabag, about 600 kilometres (370 miles) northwest of the capital Port Moresby.

Police Commissioner David Manning Monday called the incident a "disgraceful act of barbarity" and announced "targeted operations" were under way to "restore law and order."

"These personnel have clear instructions that are to use any level of force required to prevent further violence and payback," he said, adding, "This includes the use of up to deadly force when the lives of civilians or security personnel are threatened."

The rugged and lawless area has for years been the scene of tit-for-tat mass killings between rival Sikin, Ambulin, Kaekin and other tribesmen.

Graphic police images from the scene showed stripped and bloodied bodies lying by the side of the road and piled up on the back of a flatbed truck.

Some men had limbs hacked and were left naked by the road with bottles or cans placed on their chests.

Police on Monday said gunfights were ongoing in nearby valleys and bodies were still being recovered from bushland near the road.

"We believe there are still some bodies... out there in the bush," Assistant Commissioner of Police Samson Kua said.

Clans have fought each other in Papua New Guinea's highlands for centuries, but an influx of mercenaries and automatic weapons has made clashes more deadly and escalated the cycle of violence.

Kua said the gunmen had used a veritable armoury, including SLR, AK-47, M4, AR15 and M16 rifles, as well as pump-action shotguns and home-made firearms.

Mass killings

The province's acting police commander Patrick Peka said many of the dead were believed to be mercenaries — men who roam the countryside offering to help tribes settle scores with their rivals.