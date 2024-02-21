The white supremacist who murdered 51 people in the 2019 New Zealand mosque shootings was radicalised "earlier than previously thought", researchers have found after discovering violent posts written years before the atrocity.

Brenton Tarrant shot and killed 51 Muslim worshippers across two Christchurch mosques in March 2019, carrying out New Zealand's deadliest modern-day mass shooting.

New Zealand researchers have been pouring through Tarrant's posts on notorious online message boards to better understand what sparked the atrocity — and if it could have been prevented.

They discovered Tarrant started formulating his plan to attack people inside places of worship at least four years before the Christchurch killings.

The new research, published Wednesday, clashes with a 2020 government inquiry that found that Tarrant "was not a regular commenter on extreme right-wing sites."

"He radicalised a lot earlier than previously thought," University of Auckland lecturer Chris Wilson, who led the research team, said.

Two threads in March and August of 2018 indicated his growing hatred of the Muslim community, Wilson said, as well as his hardening resolve to carry out some kind of attack.