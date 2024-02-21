The collapse of an illegal mine in the remote jungles of southern Venezuela may have killed as many as 25 people, the mayor of the affected area has said.

"There is talk of 25 dead and 15 wounded," said Yorgi Arciniega, mayor of the Angostura municipality on Wednesday, adding that there was not yet "an exact number."

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Bulla Loca mine in the state of Bolivar, a seven-hour boat ride from the nearest town, La Paragua, where family members waited anxiously for news.

Earlier, the Bolivar state's secretary of citizen security, Edgar Colin a Reyes, reported two dead and two injured.

Reyes said the injured had been transported to hospital in the regional capital Ciudad Bolivar, four hours from La Paragua, which lies 750 kilometres southeast of the capital Caracas.

The dead were taken by boat to La Paragua.

Ongoing rescue effort

"My brother, my brother, my brother," cried a relative as he saw a body being taken off a boat.

The military, firefighters and other organisations were "moving to the area by air" to evaluate the situation, Reyes said.