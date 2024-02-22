More than two thousand people have been ordered to evacuate from towns in the west of Australia's Victoria state due to a bushfire burning out of control on Thursday.

The state emergency service urged residents in the towns of Raglan and Beaufort, home to around two thousand people, and those in surrounding areas to leave while it was still safe and head east to the nearby regional hub of Ballarat, 95 km (59 miles) west of Melbourne.

Roughly 50 square km (12,355 acres) is ablaze northwest of Ballarat.

A similar area is also burning out of control further to the west.

State Premier Jacinta Allan said more than 1,000 firefighters were on the ground, supported by 24 aircraft and more than 100 vehicles.

More are set to join the fight soon.

"Leaving immediately is the safest option for those communities," she said at a news conference.

"If you are located in these areas, please heed this advice, please act now to save your own life."