Czech farmers have been driving their tractors and other vehicles to several border crossings to meet their colleagues from neighbouring countries and join forces in their protests against European Union agriculture policies, bureaucracy and overall conditions for their business.

The farmers on Thursday met their colleagues from neighbouring Germany, Poland and Slovakia at a number of border crossings.

Farmers from 10 EU countries, ranging from Central Europe to the Baltics and the Balkans, were participating in the protest, organizers said.

The farmers invited Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny, his Slovak counterpart Richard Takac, and the representatives of farmers from Poland and Hungary to rally at a Czech-Slovak border crossing known as Hodonin-Holic, which was blocked by hundreds of tractors.

"We don't protest against the EU, we protest against the wrong decisions by the European Commission," said Andrej Gajdos from the Slovak Chamber of Agriculture and Food.

Economic viability

Other Czech border points, including into Germany, were set to see protests. The Czech Agrarian Chamber said 3,000 tractors were taking part in protests just in the Czech Republic.

"The fact that today farmers are protesting throughout the European Union is clear evidence that it is essential to address the redefinition of the terms of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)," the Chamber said in a joint statement with other countries' main farmer organisations.