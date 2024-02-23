Senegal's president has announced that his mandate as president will end on April 2 and consultations for the organisation of the election of his successor will start next week.

Speaking in a media interview in the capital Dakar, Macky Sall said the date for holding presidential elections he had postponed remains open but he plans to leave his position as president after the end of his term.

"On April 2, 2024, my mission ends as the head of Senegal," he said.

"As far as the date is concerned, we'll see from the outcome of consultations, which are expected to begin on Monday, February 26 and probably end on Tuesday. If a consensus is not reached, everything will be referred to the Constitutional Council," he said.

The election can be held before or after April 2, he added.