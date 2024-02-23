WORLD
2 MIN READ
Senegal's Macky Sall says his mandate as president will end on April 2
Sall says the date for holding presidential elections he had postponed remains open.
Senegal's Macky Sall says his mandate as president will end on April 2
Senegal President Macky Sall announced the indefinite suspension of the February 25 presidential vote earlier this month, citing a dispute over the candidate list and alleged corruption of constitutional judges. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 23, 2024

Senegal's president has announced that his mandate as president will end on April 2 and consultations for the organisation of the election of his successor will start next week.

Speaking in a media interview in the capital Dakar, Macky Sall said the date for holding presidential elections he had postponed remains open but he plans to leave his position as president after the end of his term.

"On April 2, 2024, my mission ends as the head of Senegal," he said.

"As far as the date is concerned, we'll see from the outcome of consultations, which are expected to begin on Monday, February 26 and probably end on Tuesday. If a consensus is not reached, everything will be referred to the Constitutional Council," he said.

The election can be held before or after April 2, he added.

RelatedSenegalese candidates unite against president's 'ill will' in vote delay
Recommended

Sall announced the indefinite suspension of the February 25 presidential election on February 3, citing a dispute over the candidate list and alleged corruption of constitutional judges.

The National Assembly then passed a bill postponing the vote until December 15 as security forces stormed the building and removed some opposition lawmakers.

But the Senegalese Constitutional Council declared the law postponing the country's presidential vote to December "unconstitutional" and annulled his decree to delay the poll.

The election delay in the West African country triggered violent protests, during which three people were killed and dozens of others were arrested.

The protesters accused Sall of using "fallacious reasons to postpone the election" just hours before the campaign began.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington