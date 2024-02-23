WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel plans to build over 3,300 settlement units in occupied West Bank
Estimates indicate about 700,000 Israeli settlers already live in roughly 300 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Israel plans to build over 3,300 settlement units in occupied West Bank
Houses in the Israeli settlement of Kedumim are seen in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: Reuters
February 23, 2024

The Israeli authorities intend to approve within the next two weeks the establishment of more than 3,300 settlement units in the occupied West Bank, according to official Israeli media.

"The relevant committee is expected to meet within two weeks to approve the establishment of 2,350 housing units in the Maaleh Adumim settlement, about 300 in the Kedar settlement, and 700 units in the Efrat settlement,” the official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said on Friday.

The decision comes in response to the shooting attack on Thursday near the Maaleh Adumim settlement, which resulted in the death of an Israeli soldier and the wounding of at least eight others.

"A section of the road leading to Al Za'im checkpoint east of East Jerusalem will be closed to Palestinian movement for a period of at least two weeks," it added.

Recommended

If the settlement project is approved, it will be the largest settlement decision since the Israeli war on Gaza on October 7.

The current Israeli government, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is known for its great support for illegal settlement in the Palestinian territories.

RelatedIsrael allocates $1B for illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington