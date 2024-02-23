The United Arab Emirates is to inject $35B in foreign direct investment into Egypt over the next two months, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has told a news conference.

Madbouly said on Friday that the investment would "contribute to resolving" a hard currency crunch that has threatened Egypt's ability to service its large foreign debt and allow it to end separate official and black market exchange rates for the Egyptian pound.

Emirati sovereign wealth fund ADQ meanwhile said that $24B of the investment would go to developing the Ras al Hikma area west of Alexandria on the Mediterranean coast.

The remaining $11B would go towards "deposits that will be utilised for investment in prime projects across Egypt to support its economic growth and development", according to a press release.

The deal signed between the two governments foresees the injection of a first tranche of $15B over the next week, with a second tranche of $20B following within the next two months.

Madbouly said the Ras al Hikma project would see the development of a full resort city with an airport to be managed by the UAE.

Egypt's highly import-reliant economy, dominated by military-linked enterprises and with a fondness for infrastructure mega-projects, has been hit hard by a series of recent shocks.

Currency crunch