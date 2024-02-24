Ukraine has marked two years since Russia's war, entering a new year of war weakened by a lack of Western aid while Russia is emboldened by fresh gains.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" at dawn on February 24, 2022, many expected Moscow's victory within days, but Ukraine fought back, forcing Russian troops into humiliating retreats.

But Ukraine has suffered setbacks with the failure of its 2023 counteroffensive. The Russian army has in turn built up a position of strength thanks to booming war production, while Ukraine's troops are short of manpower and running low on Western-supplied ammunition for artillery and air defences.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that decisions on arms supplies must be "the priority".

Saturday's anniversary will see visits by Western leaders including EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who praised Ukraine's "extraordinary resistance" as she arrived in Kiev.

But the overall picture remains bleak for Ukraine due to the US Congress blocking a vital $60 billion aid package. This has come on top of delays in promised European deliveries.

US President Joe Biden renewed calls for Republican lawmakers to unblock the additional funding, warning that "history is waiting" and "failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will not be forgotten".

Defiant mood in Kiev despite wartime conditions

Russia is attacking hard in the east, with the destroyed town of Maryinka near Donetsk the latest hotspot after it captured the heavily fortified town of Avdiivka on February 17.

Ukraine's economy has also been hit by a border blockade by Polish farmers that Kiev says threatens exports and has held up deliveries of weapons.

In Kiev, the mood was grim but still defiant as people said they had grown accustomed to wartime conditions.

"For women of Ukraine, this is our heartache — for our husbands, for our children, for our fathers," said nutritionist Olga Byrko in Kiev.

"I would really like this to end as quickly as possible."

Yuriy Pasichnyk, a 38-year-old businessman, told AFP that Ukrainians "have learned to live with it... now the war is our life".