In anticipation of the forthcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the President of Türkiye has asserted that the nation has prioritised addressing the persistent hostilities in Gaza perpetrated by Israel, as well as the evolving conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"The leaders attending the forum have Russia-Ukraine and the Israel-Palestine issues on their agenda. These are the issues that will be discussed seriously there," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement on Monday.

"We will focus on these in our bilateral meetings," the president added, further stating that the leaders who will attend the forum "will decisively discuss these issues."

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is scheduled in the southern coastal city from March 1 to 3

Putin's visit to Türkiye

Erdogan also underlined that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Türkiye "without delay" even though the date has not been set yet.