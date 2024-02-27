Colombia's government and the ELN guerrilla group have said they will resume peace talks which the rebels had put on hold last week.

In a joint statement in Havana — hosting talks that were held up for several days — the parties said on Monday that they would "continue with the activities set out" in earlier agreements as they prepare for another round of negotiations in Venezuela in April.

Last week, the ELN declared the process "frozen" until further notice, prompting the government to blame the guerrillas for unnecessarily prolonging the country's decades-old armed conflict.

The ELN said the process had been thrown into "crisis" by officials of a Colombian department announcing separate talks with fighters there even as national efforts to make peace were underway.

Since his election in 2022 as Colombia's first-ever leftist president, Gustavo Petro has sought to put an end to six decades of fighting that has drawn in the country's security forces, guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.

Talks with the ELN, or National Liberation Army, resumed in November that year. They had been suspended by Petro's predecessor Ivan Duque in 2019 after a car bomb attack on a police academy in Bogota that left 22 people dead.