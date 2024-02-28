As the calendar hits February 28, Türkiye reflects on the "postmodern coup" of 1997, a watershed moment that continues to shape its political landscape. As Türkiye marks the 27th anniversary of the event, the legacy of February 28, 1997 continues to be a topic of debate and reflection, underscoring the complexities of Türkiye’s political history and its ongoing struggle for democracy.

The coup left an indelible impact on Turkish society, especially on students, intellectuals and military officers.

Under the guise of the "Action Plan Against Reactionary Forces," the coup's organisers issued directives that resulted in the expulsion of several state personnel, the blacklisting of corporations and the suspension of rights for a large number of people.

Military officials also placed a ban on headscarves in public universities, aimed specifically at religious groups, further polarising the country.

Following the coup, Türkiye witnessed a resolute campaign against the military elites and the coup sympathisers led by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, which eventually led to the restoration of democracy in the country.

‘Postmodern’ disaster

The rise of conservative political parties in the 1990s, such as Necmettin Erbakan's Refah Party (RP), challenged the dominance of centre-left and centre-right parties, signalling a shift in Turkish politics.

Erbakan's electoral success in the 1994 local and 1995 national elections surprised the establishment, leading to the formation of a coalition government with the centre-right's Dogru Yol Party (DYP) in 1996. However, the strictly secularist military, which had a history of intervening in politics, opposed the Erbakan government.

The 1997 coup began with an ominous show of force. Shortly before a meeting of the National Security Council on February 28, 1997, a parade of tanks rumbled through the streets of Ankara, the country’s capital. But much of the rest of the military intervention happened behind a veil, hidden from view of the laymen, who were left guessing about the evil machinations.

The meeting turned into the longest session ever of the National Security Council. It resulted in what is known as the February 28 memorandum – a host of decisions by the Turkish military in response to what it called as rising Islamist ideology in the country.

The military forced Erbakan to sign a slew of controversial decrees, including a ban on headscarves, the shutting down of Qur'an teaching courses and the implementation of measures to control the news media.

This led to the collapse of Erbakan’s government, its replacement by a provisional government, and the banning of several political leaders from politics for several years, including President Erdogan, then the mayor of metropolitan Istanbul.

Unlike previous coups that involved overt military intervention, the 1997 coup was conducted with behind-the-scenes political manoeuvring.

Dark legacy of February 28, 1997

The media played a significant role in spreading rumours and trying to invoke secularist sentiments, paving the way for the coup's success.

A campaign to blacklist scores of people that began in 1997, continued till 2001. Public employees, academicians and others were disciplined, forced to resign from their posts or were fired.

Secondary vocational schools – including those training imams for the Muslim community – were shut down. The graduates of those schools were denied entry into universities.

To crown it all, Türkiye faced an economic crisis in 2001, probably one of the most devastating outcomes of the "postmodern" military coup.