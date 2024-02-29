WORLD
3 MIN READ
Former home builder turns gravedigger as Israel carpet bombs Gaza
As Gaza's death toll climbs, displaced builder Ibrahim Ahmed faces a heartbreaking shift from construction to the sombre task of grave preparation.
Former home builder turns gravedigger as Israel carpet bombs Gaza
Israel has pounded Gaza with an air and ground assault that has laid waste to much of the Palestinian territory./Photo: AA
February 29, 2024

The mounting death toll from Israel's military offensive on Gaza is a concrete, daily reality for Ibrahim Ahmed, instead of building houses as he did before the war, he digs graves.

Displaced from his home, like most of Gaza's population of 2.3 million, Ahmed spends his days at Tal Al-Sultan cemetery in the Rafah area, preparing rows of graves in the sandy terrain and marking them with cement blocks for lack of gravestones.

"As a human being who has feelings, it feels heavy to go from building villas and apartments, which I love, to building graves," said Ahmed.

"My job was difficult, yes, but I'd go home with a sense of achievement. I made new things, every day a different building, a different decor. I went home in a good mood."

Now, every day brings dead bodies and processions of bereaved relatives.

RelatedPalestine Poster Project: An art form that fact-checks distorted history

Different people, same suffering

Recommended

"I see different people but with the same faces, with the same suffering. It's depressing," said Ahmed.

"We have two mass graves here, nearly 80 martyrs over here, and 100 more martyrs over there."

Israel has pounded Gaza with an air and ground assault that has laid waste to much of the Palestinian territory. The Gaza-based health ministry said on Thursday the death toll had passed 30,000.

"The number keeps increasing. I wish I could stop doing this work," said Ahmed.

With the certainty that more bodies will arrive, Ahmed and other volunteers have been preparing empty graves in long rows in advance.

"I wish this war would end so that we don't have to build graves anymore, but instead build this country, rebuild it," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington