WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chad opposition leader Dillo killed in army assault on party HQ: minister
Yaya Dillo Djerou was killed on February 28, 2024 in N'Djamena, Chad in an army assault on his party headquarters where he had retreated.
Chad opposition leader Dillo killed in army assault on party HQ: minister
Dillo, who led the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), was accused of having led an attack against the offices of Chad's internal security agency. / Photo: AFP Archive
February 29, 2024

A leading opponent of Chad's ruling junta Yaya Dillo Djerou has been killed in an army assault on his party headquarters, a government spokesperson told AFP news agency.

Dillo died on Wednesday "where he had retreated, at the headquarters of his party. He didn't want to surrender and fired on law enforcement," Abderaman Koulamallah, who is also communications minister, said.

The prosecutor general earlier spoke of "dead including Yaya Dillo" on Thursday without detailing the circumstances.

RelatedDeadly attack targets Chad intelligence office as election looms

Dillo, who led the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), was accused of having led an attack against the offices of the internal security agency overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

It came after the arrest of a PSF member accused of an "assassination attempt against the president of the Supreme Court".

Recommended

Speaking to AFP on Wednesday, Dillo denied any involvement in the incident, denouncing the claim as a "lie" and politically motivated.

"I wasn't present," he said.

Dillo also condemned an attempted attack against the Supreme Court president as "staged".

On Tuesday, Chad announced it would hold a presidential election on May 6, which both transitional president Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno and Dillo –– who were cousins –– planned to contest.

RelatedChad’s transitional president Deby taps ex-rival as PM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington