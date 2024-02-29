US President Joe Biden has said a ceasefire in war-torn Gaza was now unlikely to happen by Monday, adding that a shooting at an aid point — that left at least 112 Palestinians dead and 760 wounded — would likely complicate negotiations.

Biden said on Thursday that the United States was checking "competing versions" of the massacre.

The Israeli attack occurred at dawn as hundreds of Palestinians were waiting to receive the aid near the al-Nablusi roundabout area, south of Gaza City, when they came under Israeli fire, according to witnesses.

"We think that this latest event needs to be thoroughly investigated," said White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton at a news conference.

Earlier this week Biden had predicted a deal was possible by Monday to implement a temporary ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza and exchange of hostages.

"Hope springs eternal," Biden told reporters when asked about the ceasefire timing, as he left the White House for a pre-election trip to Texas to visit the US-Mexico border.

"I was on the telephone with people in the region... Probably not by Monday, but I'm hopeful."