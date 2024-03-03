The famine in Gaza is deepening and airdrops of humanitarian aid are “ineffective,” the Palestinian enclave’s media office said.

The office said on Sunday in a statement on Telegram that "2.4 million people suffer from severe food shortages and famine is deepening further in Gaza and the north.”

It said the famine “is worsening in the northern and Gaza governorates, where so far 15 children have succumbed to hunger, malnutrition and dehydration” and this “threatens the lives of more than 700,000 Palestinian citizens suffering from extreme hunger.”

The media office pointed out that “dropping aid by air and turning a blind eye to bringing it in through the crossings is an attempt to circumvent the radical solutions to the problem.”

“Aerial aid drops now carry serious consequences for the people, posing a major challenge, as some of them are dropped near the buffer zone (with Israel) or areas controlled by the occupation army or located within the occupied Palestinian territories,” it noted.

It said this “poses a danger of death to citizens attempting to obtain aid.”

"The aid that is dropped by air does not achieve justice at all" and requires people to "run after this aid that does not reach safe places in disgraceful, humiliating and inhuman behavior,” it added.