South Korea and the United States began large annual military exercises to bolster their readiness against North Korean nuclear threats after the North raised animosities with an extension of missile tests and belligerent rhetoric earlier this year.

The South Korean and US forces began a computer-simulated command post training on Monday called the Freedom Shield exercise and a variety of field exercises for an 11-day run, the South Korean Defense Ministry said.

North Korea had no immediate response to the major annual drills it regards as a rehearsal for invasion.

The North has staged provocative weapons tests in the past in reaction to its adversaries' joint drills.

South Korea's military said last week that it would conduct 48 field exercises with the US forces this spring, twice the number conducted last year and that they would involve live-firing, bombing, air assault and missile interception drills.

Since early 2022, North Korea has conducted more than 100 rounds of missile tests to modernize its arsenal as talks with the United States and South Korea have been stalled for an extended period.

In response, the United States and South Korea have expanded their training exercises and increased the deployment of powerful US military assets such as aircraft carriers and long-range nuclear-capable bombers.