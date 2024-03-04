Türkiye is participating in the international defence fair the DIMDEX 2024, currently underway in Qatar's capital, Doha.

High-level official delegations worldwide are expected to attend the three-day DIMDEX 2024, which will last until Wednesday, Türkiye's Defence Industry Agency said on Monday.

The exhibition, featuring 39 other defence firms, is a crucial platform for the global defence industry to network, establish partnerships, exchange information, and explore innovations and capabilities spanning various defence fields.

The exhibition also features cutting-edge technologies in the land, naval, and air defence sectors.