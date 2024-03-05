North Korea has called the ongoing South Korean-US military drills a plot to invade the country, as it threatened to take unspecified “responsible” military steps in response.

The North's warning came on Tuesday, a day after the South Korean and US forces kicked off their annual computer-simulated command post training and a variety of field exercises for an 11-day run.

This year’s drills were to involve 48 field exercises, twice the number conducted last year.

In a statement carried by state media, the North’s Defence Ministry said it “strongly denounces the reckless military drills of the US and (South Korea) for getting more undisguised in their military threat to a sovereign state and attempt for invading it.”

An unidentified ministry spokesperson said North Korea’s military will “continue to watch the adventurist acts of the enemies and conduct responsible military activities to strongly control the unstable security environment on the Korean Peninsula.”

The spokesperson didn't say what measures North Korea would take, but observers say North Korea will likely carry out missile tests or other steps to bolster its war capability.

North Korea views its rivals' major military drills as invasion rehearsals, though South Korean and US officials have repeatedly said their training is defensive in nature. North Korea has previously reacted to South Korean-US exercises by launching a barrage of missiles into the sea.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said last week that this year's military drills with the United States were designed to neutralise North Korean nuclear threats and would involve live-firing, bombing, air assault and missile interception drills.