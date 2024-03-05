The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has criticised the German president for a recent visit to Greek-administered Cyprus.

"We leave them alone with their consciences. If they still cannot see the realities of Cyprus, if they still cannot understand, then the fault is not ours; it is theirs," Ersin Tatar told reporters while visiting the TRNC's stand at the International Tourism Fair in Berlin on Tuesday.

Tatar referred to German President Frank Walter Steinmeier's visit to the Greek Cypriot administration on February 12.

Emphasising that two separate communities exist in Cyprus, Tatar said that the island had been part of the Ottoman Empire for over 350 years until the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923.

Tatar pointed out that Greek Cypriots have never solely dominated Cyprus, adding, "With such a history on the island, there was an increase in the Greek population during the British period," referring to the British occupation from 1914 to 1925.

Then, the island was a Crown colony until 1960. "Every injustice was done to the Turkish Cypriots to annex Cyprus to Greece. Thanks to Türkiye always standing by our side, we were able to prevent this."