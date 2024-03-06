More than 99,000 people including 61,492 children have fled their homes due to renewed violence in northern Mozambique, Save the Children said Tuesday.

In a statement, the British charity said multiple cases of violent confrontation between armed groups and security forces had been reported in several districts across Cabo Delgado province.

It said more than 99,313 people fled their homes between Dec. 22 and March 3.

Cabo Delgado has been restive for years, with one armed militant group there believed to be affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group.

In 2021, the group attacked the coastal town of Palma near the border with Tanzania, killing dozens and injuring scores of others.

Save the Children said the conflict in Cabo Delgado, now in its seventh year, has taken a devastating human toll.

“There are repeated reports of beheadings and abductions, including multiple child victims. The conflict has already left 540,000 people displaced, with more than half of them children,” the charity said.