WORLD
2 MIN READ
British police arrests five elite soldiers for alleged war crimes in Syria
British elite SAS soldiers face murder charges for a death in Syria, raising questions about war crimes.
British police arrests five elite soldiers for alleged war crimes in Syria
Soldiers from the elite force could face murder charges over the death of a suspected "militant"/ Photo: Reuters Archive
March 6, 2024

Five Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers have been arrested by British military police on suspicion of alleged war crimes in Syria, according to media reports.

The soldiers from the elite force could face murder charges over the death of a suspected "militant" two years ago.

Reports on Tuesday suggest that the troops used excessive force and should have arrested the man instead. The soldiers claim he posed a threat and intended to carry out a suicide attack.

The Guardian reported that the Ministry of Defence said it would not comment directly on the investigation, but defence sources indicated that reports regarding the arrests were accurate.

RelatedUK to probe claims its troops routinely killed unarmed men in Afghanistan
Recommended

'Not the first report'

"We hold our personnel to the highest standards, and any allegations of wrongdoing are taken seriously. Where appropriate, any criminal allegations are referred to the service police for investigation," said a ministry spokesperson.

According to the report, the SAS has been actively deployed in Syria over the past 10 years, engaged in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group and supporting the US-backed so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), under which the YPG, Syrian branch of the PKK, works.

This is not the first report regarding alleged crimes committed by SAS soldiers, as an independent probe was launched last March into allegations of summary killings by British troops in Afghanistan.

In December 2022, Britain’s Defence Ministry ordered an independent inquiry after a BBC TV documentary reported that soldiers from the SAS had killed dozens of people during raids carried out by one of its squadrons in Helmand province in 2010-11.

RelatedThis is why the YPG/PKK do not represent all Kurds
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington