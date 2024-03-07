A rebel group with alleged links to neighbouring Rwanda have seized a town in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s conflict-hit eastern region following attacks that killed at least 10 people and displaced thousands, reports said.

The seizure of Nyanzale by M23 rebels came after days of fighting with security forces, local civil society leader Jonas Pandasi said. He said thousands of people had fled toward Goma, which is eastern DRC’s largest city and the capital of North Kivu province.

“Initial reports put the death toll at around 10, with houses burnt down and shops looted of their goods. The humanitarian situation is catastrophic as almost the entire village of Nyanzale has moved towards Kikuku,” Pandasi said.

It was not immediately clear when the rebel group took control of the town, though M23 announced on the X social media platform Tuesday that Nyanzale “exudes the tranquility and deliverance,” suggesting it was overrun then.