India's navy evacuates ship hit by Houthis in Red Sea
Images released by the Indian navy showed a helicopter winching crew members from a small life raft in choppy seas and taking them to a naval ship.
An aerial view of the Barbados-flagged ship True Confidence ablaze following a Houthi missile attack at sea, March 6, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
March 7, 2024

India's navy has evacuated all 20 crew from a stricken vessel in the Red Sea, after a Houthi attack killed three seafarers in the first civilian fatalities from the Yemeni group's campaign against the key shipping route.

The Iran-backed Houthis fired a missile at the Barbados-flagged, Greek-operated True Confidence on Wednesday about 50 nautical miles off the port of Aden, setting it ablaze.

In a statement on Thursday, the owners and manager said all 20 crew and three armed guards on board were taken to hospital in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa by an Indian warship.

Two of the dead were Filipino nationals, while the third was Vietnamese, the owners and managers said, expressing condolences to families. Two other Filipinos were also severely injured.

Images released by the Indian Navy showed a helicopter winching crew members from a small life raft in choppy seas and taking them to a naval ship.

Some wounded were shown lying in the bottom of a navy lifeboat sent to assist. They were carried on stretchers onto the ship and were shown later with heavily bandaged limbs as they were evacuated to the Djibouti hospital.

"The vessel is drifting well away from land and salvage arrangements are being made," the companies said in the statement.

Relentless attacks

The Houthis have kept up a campaign of attacks on vessels in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes since November, in what they say is solidarity with the Palestinians during Israel's war on Gaza.

"The loss of life and injuries to civilian seafarers is completely unacceptable," leading global shipping associations said on Thursday.

"The frequency of attacks on merchant shipping highlights the urgent need for all stakeholders to take decisive action to safeguard the lives of innocent civilian seafarers and put an end to such threats."

The Houthis have used an array of sophisticated weapons, including ballistic missiles and "kamikaze drones," despite retaliatory US and UK-led strikes on their bases in Yemen aimed at crippling their ability to attack.

Around 23,000 ships a year pass through the narrow Bab el Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to the Suez Canal, accounting for around 12 percent of global trade.

The True Confidence was sailing from China to Jeddah and Aqaba with a cargo of steel products and trucks.

The vessel is owned by Liberia-registered True Confidence Shipping SA and operated by Greece-based Third January Maritime. There is no current connection with any US entity, the companies said.

